IN ANSON, Monday at 10:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arnolds Lane.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 1:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.

1:34 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Avis Drive.

3:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Horseback Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:56 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Church Street.

2:18 p.m., a burglary involving a past breaking and entering was reported on Norridgewock Road.

Tuesday at 3:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 12:14 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

2:49 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Bridge Street.

Tuesday at 12:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 11:46 a.m., theft was reported on Vigue Road.

IN JAY, Monday at 8:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

4:36 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Morse Hill Road.

7:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lavoie Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:08 a.m., theft was reported on Gray Street.

6:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Preble Avenue.

Tuesday at 1:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:46 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on River Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 2:28 p.m., trespassing was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Elizabeth Street.

5:29 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

6:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.

7:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 1:50 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 10:21 a.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

1:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

1:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

4:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

7:52 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Street.

11:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 8:49 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Ferry Street.

IN SOMERSET, Monday at 3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:44 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Colby Street.

11:23 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Elm Plaza.

12:33 p.m., theft was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

12:46 p.m., assault was reported on North Street.

1:06 p.m., theft was reported on West River Road.

1:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

1:47 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Plaza.

2:05 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:38 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:10 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

8:22 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WILTON, Monday at 11:21 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

1:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Railroad Street.

3:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Morrison Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.

3:05 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kidder Street.

8:30 p.m., a noise complaint as made on Bellevue Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 2:01 p.m., Nichole Marie Braley, 31, of Pittsfield, was arrested on four warrants.

6:37 p.m., Dwayne Levasseur, 47, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

7:40 p.m., Catherine E. Keddy, 54, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic violence assault.

9:06 p.m., Charles Edward Burns, 49, of Plymouth, was arrested on a warrant.

10:40 p.m. Jennifer R. Mills, 39, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after suspension.

Tuesday at 11:54 p.m., Steven Joseph Routhier, 30, of Moscow, was arrested on three warrants.

1:48 p.m., Thomas Lizotte, 30, of Winslow, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11 p.m., Damian Chamberlain, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of a schedule W drug and unlawful furnishing of a schedule W drug, after a report of suspicious activity on Edwards Street.

10:43 p.m., Shane T. Fitts, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing, after a report of threatening on Gray Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 5:25 p.m., Dale Wayne Heald, 59, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONS

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:54 p.m., Jacob Tyler Bisson, 19, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle, during a traffic stop on Cushman Road.

