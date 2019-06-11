IN ANSON, Monday at 10:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arnolds Lane.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 1:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.
1:34 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Avis Drive.
3:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Horseback Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:56 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Church Street.
2:18 p.m., a burglary involving a past breaking and entering was reported on Norridgewock Road.
Tuesday at 3:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 12:14 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
2:49 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Bridge Street.
Tuesday at 12:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Health Commons.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 11:46 a.m., theft was reported on Vigue Road.
IN JAY, Monday at 8:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
4:36 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Morse Hill Road.
7:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lavoie Street.
IN MADISON, Monday at 10:08 a.m., theft was reported on Gray Street.
6:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Preble Avenue.
Tuesday at 1:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
8:46 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on River Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 2:28 p.m., trespassing was reported on Smithfield Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Elizabeth Street.
5:29 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
6:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.
7:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.
IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 1:50 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 10:21 a.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.
1:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
1:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.
3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.
4:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
7:52 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
9:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Street.
11:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN SOLON, Tuesday at 8:49 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Ferry Street.
IN SOMERSET, Monday at 3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:44 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Colby Street.
11:23 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Elm Plaza.
12:33 p.m., theft was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.
12:46 p.m., assault was reported on North Street.
1:06 p.m., theft was reported on West River Road.
1:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
1:47 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Plaza.
2:05 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:38 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Waterville Commons Drive.
6:10 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.
8:22 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN WILTON, Monday at 11:21 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
1:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Railroad Street.
3:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Morrison Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.
3:05 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kidder Street.
8:30 p.m., a noise complaint as made on Bellevue Street.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 2:01 p.m., Nichole Marie Braley, 31, of Pittsfield, was arrested on four warrants.
6:37 p.m., Dwayne Levasseur, 47, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.
7:40 p.m., Catherine E. Keddy, 54, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic violence assault.
9:06 p.m., Charles Edward Burns, 49, of Plymouth, was arrested on a warrant.
10:40 p.m. Jennifer R. Mills, 39, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after suspension.
Tuesday at 11:54 p.m., Steven Joseph Routhier, 30, of Moscow, was arrested on three warrants.
1:48 p.m., Thomas Lizotte, 30, of Winslow, was arrested on a probation hold.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11 p.m., Damian Chamberlain, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of a schedule W drug and unlawful furnishing of a schedule W drug, after a report of suspicious activity on Edwards Street.
10:43 p.m., Shane T. Fitts, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing, after a report of threatening on Gray Street.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 5:25 p.m., Dale Wayne Heald, 59, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONS
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:54 p.m., Jacob Tyler Bisson, 19, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle, during a traffic stop on Cushman Road.
