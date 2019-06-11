The Maine Department of Transportation is warning motorists to expect delays and detours during nights and early mornings this week because of bridge repairs.
The highway in Falmouth will be shut down Wednesday, and possibly Thursday, from 1-5 a.m. while crews install girders under the Lunt Road bridge, said Falmouth Fire Chief Howard Rice.
Single lanes in both directions will be closed between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday around the bridge, the MDOT tweeted Tuesday.
Signs will direct motorists to take alternate routes.
