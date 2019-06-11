FARMINGTON — The state has dismissed charges against a Kingfield woman involved in a fatal crash last summer because further evidence needs to be investigated, Deputy District Attorney James Andrews said Monday.

Danielle Larochelle, 31, was indicted in January on charges of manslaughter and operating under the influence that resulted in death.

“We dismissed the case without prejudice because we found additional evidence that needs to be investigated,” Andrews said.

The dismissal without prejudice means the state can refile charges.

Larochelle was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Aveo on the West Kingfield Road when it left the road and struck trees about 10:10 p.m. on July 8, 2018, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said. One of her three passengers, Nicholas Shurtleff, 25, of Strong was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

The other passengers were Patrick Wyman, 23, and Benjamin Bowman, 22, both of Kingfield.

Larochelle told police she swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

Her blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.219%, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%, according to a written statement from the Sheriff’s Office in August. She was arrested in August on the OUI charge and indicted on the manslaughter charge in January.

Superior Court Justice Bruce C. Mallonee denied a motion May 28 to suppress evidence from interaction with law enforcement at a Farmington hospital.

Larochelle is represented by lawyers Jesse James Ian Archer and James Howaniec of the Lewiston/Auburn area.

