South Portland firefighters were called to Main Street around noon Wednesday to rescue a dog stuck on the roof of a building.

When the crew of Ladder 45 arrived, they faced a daunting task. The dog turned out to be a full-grown St. Bernard named Bear.

Bear had somehow broken through a second floor window and become stranded on the porch above an entryway to Rolando’s Redemption Center – located on Main Street in South Portland’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

“It has been a ruff day for the South Portland Fire Department,” the Fire Department wrote in a post on its Facebook page. “Ladder 45’s crew was able to get our furry friend – a 155-pound St. Bernard named Bear off the roof and into the bucket.”

Capt. Robb Couture said firefighters were able to return the dog, described as friendly, to its owner. Four firefighters posed for a photograph with the furry beast after he had been carried to safety by the ladder truck’s bucket.

The post was starting to go viral, according to Couture. As of 10 p.m. the Facebook post had been shared 369 times and had generated 121 comments. It had been liked by more than 900 people.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: