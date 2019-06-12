IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:58 p.m., an unattended death was reported on North Street.

11:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.

12:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxford Street.

2:21 p.m., a theft was reported on Winthrop Street.

4 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

5:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6:57 p.m., harassment was reported on New England Road.

6:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:26 p.m., a theft was reported on Bangor Street.

9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near River Street and Oxford Street.

11:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

Wednesday at 3:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 7:50 p.m., an assault was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 11:56 a.m., harassment was reported at Dunkin’ Donuts on Bridge Street.

12:45 p.m., harassment was reported at Dunkin’ Donuts on Bridge Street.

3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 1:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Pond Road.

9:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 5:34 p.m., harassment was reported at Great Northern Motor Works on Main Street.

IN ROME, Tuesday at 1:04 p.m., an assault was reported on Rome Road.

IN VIENNA, Tuesday at 11:29 a.m., a theft was reported on Kimball Pond Road.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., a theft was reported on U.S. Route 202.

9 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Depot Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:43 p.m., a 47-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days during a traffic stop near Capitol Street and Chamberlain Street.

2:25 p.m., a 64-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days during a traffic stop near Commercial Street and Winthrop Street.

11:42 p.m., a 45-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended or revoked during a traffic stop on Civic Center Drive.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 1 p.m., a 16-year-old was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license after a report of theft on High Holborn Street.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: