IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 2:42 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on West Road.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Old Church Street.

9:31 p.m., wires were down, possible fire was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 4:24 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital following a report of an intoxicated person on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 8:26 p.m., a power line was down on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 4:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Clifford Avenue.

4:14 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Interstate 95 southbound.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 1:31 p.m., wires were down, possible fire was reported on Main Street.

3:35 p.m., a theft was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 12:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Franklin Health Commons.

11:23 a.m., a burglary was reported on High Street.

4:28 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

5:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

6:41 p.m., a burglary was reported on High Street.

8:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Tuesday at 5:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Schoolhouse Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 12:24 a.m., a structure fire was reported on West Kingfield Road.

7:47 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Riverside Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 8:28 a.m., larceny or fraud was reported on River Road.

9:35 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Madison Avenue.

1:57 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Clifton Street.

2:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

4:35 p.m., court paperwork was served on Blackwell Hill Road.

IN MERCER, Tuesday at 8:07 p.m., a police information call was taken from Elm Street.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Tuesday at 6:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Miller Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 8:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.

9:12 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Gagnon Road.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 12:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 9:16 p.m., a power line was down on Toothaker Pond Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 1:19 p.m., wires were down, possible fire was reported on Hunnewell Avenue.

8:48 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Lincoln Street.

IN RIPLEY, Tuesday at 2:58 p.m., a theft was reported on Ellms Road.

IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 9:34 a.m., a burglary was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN RIPLEY, Tuesday at 8:48 p.m., police made an arrest in an assist of another agency on Main Street.

IN ROME, Tuesday at 1:04 p.m., an assault was reported on Rome Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 8:57 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Alder Street.

11:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sesame Street.

12:19 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.

1:19 p.m., police made an arrest on North Avenue.

4 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of theft at Fairgrounds Market Place.

8:13 p.m., a water related problem was reported on Bennett Avenue.

8:39 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Oak Street.

9:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Dinsmore Street.

11:43 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on East Madison Road.

Wednesday at 3:35 a.m., vandalism was reported on Indian Ridge.

4:55 a.m., an auto theft was reported on North Avenue.

8:47 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Water Street.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 8:49 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident on Ferry Street.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 7:12 a.m., police, fire and rescue responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Anson Road. A person was taken to the hospital.

7:20 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Kimball Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:05 a.m., harassment was reported on Oakland Street.

8:24 a.m., a caller from North Street reported sex offenses.

10:36 a.m., a caller from Summer Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

12:25 p.m., an assault was reported on Gray Avenue.

1:15 p.m., noise was reported on Elm Street.

2:28 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Forest Park.

4:44 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported at the Ticonic Bridge.

7:46 p.m., noise was reported on Summer Street.

10:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Crestwood Drive.

Wednesday at 3:50 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on King Street.

IN WELD, Wednesday at 7:34 a.m., a power line was down on West Side Road.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 7:42 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 9:17 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 10:25 a.m., harassment was reported on Rousseau Street.

2:03 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Augusta Road.

2:06 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported near Patterson Avenue and China Road.

4:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Clifford Avenue.

10:10 p.m., a robbery was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 2:05 a.m., James McKenzie Williams Jr., 22, of Jay, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and operating without a license.

6:31 p.m., Nathan Scott Blake, 31, of Freeman Township, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

8:08 p.m., Brian N. Bitting, 39, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:05 p.m., Erik B. Mathews, 24, of Rome, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 8:12 p.m., Heidi Sue McQuillan, 47, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 4:44 p.m., Ruth Ellen Higginbotham, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of theft, with priors, refusing to submit to arrest and on a probation hold.

Wednesday at 12:16 a.m., Richard A. Lambert, 47, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with priors.

