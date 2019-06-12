No one was injured when a leak of a poisonous refrigeration chemical caused the evacuation Wednesday of the Barber Foods plant on St. John Street.
The Portland Fire Department was working to shut off the leak of freon that sent workers scrambling out of the building, said Fire Capt. David Nichols.
The fire department shut down St. John Street to address the issue.
It was unknown what caused the leak.
Freon is a type of fluorinated hydrocarbon used in refrigeration and as an aerosol propellant. It can cause lung and other organ damage if breathed.
-
Maine Crime
Maine man seen on video firing shots is convicted of murdering stepfather
-
Local & State
Portland food plant evacuated for chemical leak
-
Local & State
Voters in five towns approve $30 million Hallowell area school budget
-
Maine Crime
Bloodstained police uniform, DNA evidence presented to jury in murder trial
-
Local & State
Susan Collins taps her leadership PAC to shore up support