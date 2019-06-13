IN ANSON, Wednesday at 4:07 p.m., theft was reported on Patterson Bridge Road.

IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 1:37 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 27.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 9:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hill Road.

11:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 7:02 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Beckwith Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:13 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

2:43 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was reported on Howe Road.

4 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

7:28 p.m., motor vehicle theft was reported on West Street.

9:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

11:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oakland Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 10:34 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

2:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hazel Street.

2:55 p.m., a smoke investigation was reported on Stoutamyer Road.

7:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hayden Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Wednesday at 12:18 a.m., harassment was reported on Lemon Stream Road.

Thursday at 8:01 a.m., harassment was reported on River Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 3:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on AJ Drive.

9:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Red Barn Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 9:06 a.m., theft was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 11:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 4:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 8:58 a.m., a burglary was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN ROME, Wednesday at 7:31 p.m., a theft was reported on Augusta Road.

IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 7:10 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 27.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:59 a.m., theft was reported on Palmer Road.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 12:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported. No location was given.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:02 a.m., theft was reported on Sanger Avenue.

10:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Crommett Street.

12:30 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Grouse Lane.

12:55 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Brook Street.

1:47 p.m., theft was reported on Temple Street.

2:10 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Yeaton Street.

2:56 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sherwin Street.

3:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:24 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Silver Street.

4:27 p.m., theft was reported on Carle Street.

5:46 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Johnson Heights.

6:40 p.m., threatening was reported on Front Street.

7:16 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

7:50 p.m., an unwanted person was reported near the Hathaway Dam.

8:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

11:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 2:01 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 8:50 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 5:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.

11:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 11:19 a.m., John Lavasser, 31, of Bingham, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 12:16 a.m., a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and probation hold, following a report of suspicious activity on Donald Street.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 12:16 a.m., Charles Patrick Carson, 19, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespassing, following a report of suspicious activity on Donald Street.

12:16 a.m., Kya Lynn Bimpson, 18, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespassing, following a report of suspicious activity on Donald Street.

12:16 a.m., Carmen R. Smith, 19, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespassing, following a report of suspicious activity on Donald Street.

12:16 a.m., a 15-year-old juvenile was issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespassing, following a report of suspicious activity on Donald Street.

