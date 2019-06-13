IN ANSON, Wednesday at 4:07 p.m., theft was reported on Patterson Bridge Road.
IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 1:37 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 27.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 9:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hill Road.
11:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 7:02 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Beckwith Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:13 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
2:43 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was reported on Howe Road.
4 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
7:28 p.m., motor vehicle theft was reported on West Street.
9:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
11:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oakland Road.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 10:34 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.
2:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hazel Street.
2:55 p.m., a smoke investigation was reported on Stoutamyer Road.
7:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hayden Street.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Wednesday at 12:18 a.m., harassment was reported on Lemon Stream Road.
Thursday at 8:01 a.m., harassment was reported on River Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 3:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on AJ Drive.
9:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Red Barn Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 9:06 a.m., theft was reported on Town Farm Road.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 11:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 4:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.
IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 8:58 a.m., a burglary was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN ROME, Wednesday at 7:31 p.m., a theft was reported on Augusta Road.
IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 7:10 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 27.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:59 a.m., theft was reported on Palmer Road.
IN SOLON, Thursday at 12:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported. No location was given.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:02 a.m., theft was reported on Sanger Avenue.
10:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Crommett Street.
12:30 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Grouse Lane.
12:55 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Brook Street.
1:47 p.m., theft was reported on Temple Street.
2:10 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Yeaton Street.
2:56 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sherwin Street.
3:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4:24 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Silver Street.
4:27 p.m., theft was reported on Carle Street.
5:46 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Johnson Heights.
6:40 p.m., threatening was reported on Front Street.
7:16 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.
7:50 p.m., an unwanted person was reported near the Hathaway Dam.
8:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.
11:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 2:01 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
Thursday at 8:50 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 5:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.
11:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 11:19 a.m., John Lavasser, 31, of Bingham, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 12:16 a.m., a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and probation hold, following a report of suspicious activity on Donald Street.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 12:16 a.m., Charles Patrick Carson, 19, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespassing, following a report of suspicious activity on Donald Street.
12:16 a.m., Kya Lynn Bimpson, 18, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespassing, following a report of suspicious activity on Donald Street.
12:16 a.m., Carmen R. Smith, 19, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespassing, following a report of suspicious activity on Donald Street.
12:16 a.m., a 15-year-old juvenile was issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespassing, following a report of suspicious activity on Donald Street.
