The Harlow will present poets Mark Melnicove and David Sloan at 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, as part its ongoing poetry series, The Bookey Readings at the gallery at 100 Water St., in Hallowell.

Melnicove is author of two ekphrastic poetry collections, “Sometimes Times” (Two Palms Press, 2017), with printmaker Terry Winters, and “Ghosts” (Cedar Grove House, 2018), with painter Abby Shahn. He is co-author of the children’s book “Africa Is Not a Country” (2001 Africana Book Award winner) and “The Uncensored Guide to Maine,” according to a news release from The Harlow.

He has served as executive director and president of The Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance, and was co-founder and editor-in-chief of Tilbury House, Publishers. He teaches creative writing at Falmouth High School. His papers, spanning nearly 50 years of

writing and publishing, are in Bowdoin College’s special collections library.

A graduate of the University of Southern Maine’s Stonecoast MFA Poetry Program, Sloan teaches at Maine Coast Waldorf High School in Freeport. His debut poetry collection, “The Irresistible In-Between,” was published by Deerbrook Editions in 2013. His poetry has appeared in The Café Review, Chiron Review, The Cider Press Review, Down East, Innisfree, Lascaux Review, Moon City Review, Naugatuck River Review, New Millenium Writings and Passager, among others, according to the release.

He received the 2012 Betsy Sholl Award, Maine Literary awards in 2012 and 2016, The Margaret F. Tripp Poetry Award, and has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize.

Refreshments will be served, and a $3 suggested donation will benefit gallery programs.

For more information about the this event, email Claire Hersom at [email protected].

