WINSLOW — Ye Female Society for the Support of the Gospel invites all women of all ages to join them for its 201st annual meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Winslow Congregational Church UCC, at 12 Lithgow St.

The first meeting of this organization was in June 1819 to raise money for the allocation of a pastor, a legal requirement for every town with a church. Ladies of Winslow and Clinton met and gave 25 cents each to pay for a pastor.

Since then, ladies gather every third Tuesday of June in the church hall and follow the historic order of agenda, which includes reading the organization’s constitution written in 1819, and paying their 25 cent dues. Over the years, a program was added to the meeting. Past programs have included gardeners, artists, historians, performances of music and theater, reenactors and leaders of local non-profits.

President Emily Rowden Fournier, of Fairfield, will welcome women of all denominations to the meeting. Pastor Kim Shrader, the reverend of Winslow Congregational Church, will offer scripture reading and prayer and special ceremonies will be conducted.

This is an historic event for what is believed to be the longest continuously meeting female society in America. All members and interested women are urged to attend dressed in their spring favorites. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Fournier at 314-8607.

