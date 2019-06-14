Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Nancy Lindgren and Nancy Lenfest, Jan and Vern Arey, then a tie between Ron Cote and Frank Shorey, and Dan Townsend and Dennis Purington.

Winners on Thursday were Dennis Purington and Janet Arey, Paul Clement and David Offer, then a tie between Marilyn Ware and Martha Morrill, and Anil Goswami and Les Buzzell.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Karen Torrey and Barbara Terhune, Joyce Rushton and Di Bishop, David Bourque and Ed Rushton.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars 6924 winners on Monday were

Cribbage begins at 6 p.m. every Monday at 246 Main St. The cost is $7 per person.

For more information, call Darlene Robbins at 716-1468.

Hallowell

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Keith Todd, Peggy Barrett placed second, and Janet Williams placed third.

The winner on Thursday was Keith Todd, Pat Leach placed second, and Fran Wadleigh placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays and contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Dick Quinlan and Louie Violette. Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice placed second, Jeannie Relling and Barbara Terhune placed third, and Frances Roy and Elaine Quinlan placed fourth.

The June 6 winners were Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin. Dick Quinlan and Alice King tied with Lou Violette and Gabrielle Rice for second, Joan Rodrigue and Wilma Pouliot placed third, and Barbara Varney and Jeannie Reiling placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 873-1312.

