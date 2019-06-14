AVON — A Farmington man was seriously hurt Friday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle on the stretch of Route 4 known as Rangeley Road.

Police said Travis Greenman, 35, was traveling south 4 when he lost control of his bike and crashed at about 4:15 p.m. He was transported by NorthStar ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital with multiple serious injuries, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brad Scovil.

A hospital spokesperson declined to provide information on Greenman’s condition late Friday night.

Scovil said criminal charges may be filed pending further investigation.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and rescue crews from Phillips responded to the crash.

Rangeley Road runs between the towns of Phillips and Strong.

