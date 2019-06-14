IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:09 a.m., a loose dog was reported on West River Road.

10:47 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Jefferson Street.

12:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

1:07 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Sparrow Drive.

2:17 p.m., a person was reported missing from Franklin Street.

4:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near State Street and Bridge Street.

4:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Manley Street.

5:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

8:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mayfair Circle.

9:55 p.m., an assault was reported near York Farm Road and Leighton Road.

Friday at 12:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 6:19 p.m., a theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 10:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chestnut Street.

5:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner waterfront.

8:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

Friday at 6:50 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 9:50 a.m., a theft was reported at The Cat Hospital on Western Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 3:32 p.m., Melissa A. Lydiate, 52, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order on Noyes Court. Lydiate was later issued a summons on a charge of domestic violence assault after a follow-up investigation, police said.

5:20 p.m., David A. Tufts, 67, of Manchester, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle with a license after a car accident near Stony Brook Road and Leighton Road.

Friday at 3:40 a.m., Christina D. Cruz, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of clonidine and violating conditions of probation, on Medical Center Parkway.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 3:10 p.m., Adam P. Miller, 42, of Hallowell, was arrested on three outstanding warrants, on Blaine Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:52 a.m., a 23-year old Belgrade man was issued a summons on a charge of failing to yield right of way after a traffic complaint was made on Leighton Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 7:18 p.m., Korrine R. Michaud, 45, of Manchester, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence after a car accident on Prescott Road.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: