IN ANSON, Thursday at 7:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 2:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gagnon Road.

8:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Crane Drive.

9:17 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Main Street.

11:14 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 1:24 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Seamon Road.

10:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 3:12 a.m., harassment was reported on Academy Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 12:54 p.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

5:29 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

Friday at 8:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 12:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

2:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Bean Street.

4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clifton Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 12:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winding Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 10:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 2:26 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Madawaska Road.

4:39 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 1:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Harriet Street.

2:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Harriet Street.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 5:35 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 7:15 a.m., vandalism was reported on Mason Corner Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 12:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Norton Lane.

6:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Blodgett Drive.

10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.

Friday at 12:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:05 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

1:15 p.m., theft was reported on Hazelwood Avenue.

1:21 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street.

3:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.

4:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Ticonic Street.

6:17 p.m., a noise complaint was made on King Court.

7:37 p.m., theft was reported on JFK Plaza.

9:16 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Summer Street.

11:02 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 6:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 8:53 a.m., Adrian I. Pinos, 30, of Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested on a warrant.

7:15 p.m., Dana Scott Dasilva, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

7:29 p.m., Christopher Allen Turcotte, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

8 p.m., Erick Daniel Macias, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on three warrants.

8:36 p.m., Cherie Anne Curtis, 37, of Canaan, was arrested on two warrants.

11:51 p.m., Sabryna Jaydine Dorisca, 26, of Madison, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and burglary.

IN WATERVILE, Thursday at 10:35 p.m., David S. Quimby, 44, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

