Reports of an armed person near Deering High School around noon Friday sent the school into lockdown for an hour, eventually leading to an arrest.

The Portland Police Department, in a social media post, said a person was taken into custody around 1 p.m. and that there was no threat to the area.

It wasn’t clear if the person would be charged or what exactly prompted calls to police. A department spokesman did not immediately return a phone call.

This story will be updated

