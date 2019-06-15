Bank gathers record 17,164 jars of peanut butter and jelly

The 2019 Bangor Savings Bank Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive recently collected a record-setting 17,164 jars of peanut butter and jelly for hunger prevention organizations throughout Maine and New Hampshire.

The eighth annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive happened during May at all Bangor Savings Bank branches. The bank contributed an additional two jars of peanut butter for every “selfless selfie” taken by a contributor, and another jar whenever #bsbpbj2019 was used in social media posts, according to a news release from the Bangor-based bank.

The Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive started in 2012 as a way to provide hunger prevention programs a high-protein food item that is often in short supply and high demand. Peanut butter is one of the most expensive items for food pantries and after-school programs to buy in bulk.

The 2019 collection total beat the previous one-year record of 12,645 jars. Since 2012, the drive has collected more than 83,000 jars. Staff members from bank branches will distribute the donations to local food pantries and schools with summer feeding programs.

Thorp, Brookes join staff at DFD Russell Medical Centers

DFD Russell Medical Centers has announced the addition of Dr. Lydia Thorp to the Leeds location and psychiatric nurse practitioner Miles Brookes to the DFD team.

Thorp earned her undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with a major in biology and a minor in chemistry. She attended medical school at East Tennessee State University Quillen College of Medicine and completed her residency with the Johnson City Family Medicine Residency Program in Johnson City, Tennessee. Thorp completed the Hanley Physician Executive Leadership Institute Course and currently sits on various boards with Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. She has a background in chronic disease management, family medicine and preventive care for all ages.

Thorp’s specialties include family medicine, chronic disease management and preventive care services for all ages. She is a member of the Central Maine ACO board and the American Board of Family Medicine, and chairwoman of clinical excellence quality and safety at CMMC, as well as a member of the Ambulatory Clinical Excellence Quality and Safety Committee at CMMC.

Thorp comes to DFD from CMMC, where she practiced family medicine.

Brookes earned his associate degree in nursing in 2001 at the University of Maine at Augusta, his undergraduate degree in nursing in 2004 from the University of Maine at Fort Kent, and his master’s degree in 2008 from the University of Southern Maine. Brookes is certified through the American Nurses Credentialing Center, is a member of the American Psychiatric Nurses Association and is a member of the National Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau. He has a background in psychiatric consultation, medication management and helping those with psychiatric and substance abuse disorders.

Brookes specializes in treating chronic and persistent mental health challenges compounded with substance use. He will be seeing current DFD patients referred by their primary care provider.

The medical centers are located in Leeds, Monmouth and Turner.

