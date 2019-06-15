IN ANSON, Friday at 6:52 p.m., a theft was reported on Embden Pond Road.
IN AUGUSTA Friday at 7:06 a.m., a burglary was reported on Northern Avenue.
8:12 a.m., property was recovered on Chandler Street.
8:26 a.m., a livestock complaint was made on Bunny Street.
9:16 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Smith Street.
10:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.
12:35 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Bridge Street.
12:42 p.m., a theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.
1:16 p.m., a theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.
1:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.
2:02 p.m., a well-being check was made on State Street.
3:38 p.m., a burglary was reported on Washington Street.
3:54 p.m., an assault was reported at Washington Street Place.
4:22 p.m., animal complaints were made on Greenlief Street.
5:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Filos Way.
5:40 p.m., animal complaints were made on Whitten Road.
5:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.
6:53 p.m., a well-being check was made on Gannett Street.
7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
7:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.
7:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Divided Lane.
7:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stevens Road.
9:49 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.
10:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
Saturday at 12:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
3:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Gage Street.
IN AVON, Friday at 4:16 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Rangeley Road.
IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 12:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
12:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Preble Street.
IN CANAAN, Saturday at 4:18 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 11:36 p.m., a burglary in progress was reported on Vienna Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 8:06 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Spring Street.
1:23 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Hinckley Road.
5:58 p.m., a protection order was served on Spring Street.
6:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Long Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:41 p.m., a problem with an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile was reported on High Street.
5:09 p.m., mischief was reported on Ridge Road.
7:40 p.m., an assault was reported on Summit Street.
Saturday at 9:14 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Skowhegan Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 7:46 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.
12:10 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
1 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Franklin Health Commons.
1:13 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
2:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.
8:57 p.m., noise was reported on Philbrick Street.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 4:06 p.m., a caller from Athens Road reported hearing shots fired.
4:37 p.m., a caller from Athens Road reported hearing shots fired.
IN MADISON, Friday at 10:39 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
3:10 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
3:41 p.m., a theft was reported on Lakewood Road.
9:42 p.m., loud noise was reported on Madison Avenue.
10:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Avenue.
10:14 p.m., loud noise was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 1:22 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Fairfield Street.
11:57 p.m., a caller from McGrath Pond Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.
11:56 p.m., trespassing was reported, no location given.
Saturday at 9:51 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Interstate 95.
IN PHILLPS, Friday at 9:21 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Rangeley Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11:54 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
10:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Beans Corner Road.
IN RANGELEY, Friday at 12:44 p.m., a fire with a tree on a utility line was reported on Winter Road.
6:08 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Fuller Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 2:27 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Hartland Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:48 a.m., a scam was reported on Water Street.
2:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Dr. Mann Road.
3:32 p.m., harassment was reported on North Avenue.
Saturday at 1:02 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.
8:05 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on North Avenue.
IN SOLON, Friday at 10:18 a.m., a theft was reported on Rowell Mountain Road.
IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 11:26 a.m., a fire was reported on Riverside Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Colby Street.
7:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:50 a.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
9:40 a.m., a theft was reported on The Concourse.
12:36 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.
3:39 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4:16 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:09 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Collins Street.
6:22 p.m., a burglary was reported on Butler Court.
7:27 p.m., an assault was reported on Veteran Court.
7:31 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on First Rangeway.
8:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Court.
8:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.
10:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
10:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
Saturday at 1:15 a.m., noise was reported on Water Street.
5:02 a.m., an assault was reported near Pleasant Street and Pleasant Place.
IN WILTON, Friday at 3:22 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Masterman Avenue.
8:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Lake Road.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:12 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Norton Street.
11:20 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Carter Memorial Drive.
6:56 p.m., threatening was reported on Clinton Avenue.
9:38 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Dallaire Street.
Saturday at 2:09 a.m., noise was reported on Norton Street.
6:46 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on China Road.
IN WINTHROP Friday at 5:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Old Lewiston Road.
6:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Turkey Lane.
6:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stanley Road.
9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Robinhood Drive.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA Friday at 6:02 p.m., Edward C. Arbour, 40, of Coopers Mills, was arrested on one count of burglary, one count of theft by deception and three counts of theft with two prior convictions.
7:41 p.m., Valerie Jean Wells, 51, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday at 2:15 a.m., Nathen A. Ladd, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on the charge of disorderly conduct after a report of a disturbance on Gage Street. He had been issued a summons almost two hours earlier for possession of alcohol by a minor at the same address.
2:15 a.m., Nathan Davis, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and loud, unreasonable noise after a report of a disturbance on Gage Street.
IN HALLOWELL Friday at 9:29 p.m., Zachary D. Brown, 27, of Hallowell, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing after a report of a disturbance on Water Street.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 4:33 p.m., John Allen Welch, 28, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 2:44 p.m., Christopher Allen Thwing, 31, of Athens, was arrested on a charge of operating while license revoked.
10:56 p.m., Kyle Martin Wyman, 25, of Madison, was arrested on two counts of disorderly conduct.
Saturday at 8:43 a.m., Joshua Michael Almeida, 33, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:34 a.m., Travis Dobson, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of condition of release.
3:20 p.m., Andrew Higbie, 53, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
Saturday at 12:16 a.m., J. Daniel Gurski, 27, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of OUI.
5:15 a.m., Paul Fay, 34, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 3:29 p.m., Alexander Taylor Giroux, 22, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA Friday at 5:11 p.m., a summons was issued to a 67-year-old Palermo woman on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a license expired for more than 150 days.
6:51 p.m., a summons was issued to a 55-year-old Augusta man on the charges of driving to endanger after a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Kendall Street.
