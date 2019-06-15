IN ANSON, Friday at 6:52 p.m., a theft was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN AUGUSTA Friday at 7:06 a.m., a burglary was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:12 a.m., property was recovered on Chandler Street.

8:26 a.m., a livestock complaint was made on Bunny Street.

9:16 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Smith Street.

10:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

12:35 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Bridge Street.

12:42 p.m., a theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.

1:16 p.m., a theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.

1:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

2:02 p.m., a well-being check was made on State Street.

3:38 p.m., a burglary was reported on Washington Street.

3:54 p.m., an assault was reported at Washington Street Place.

4:22 p.m., animal complaints were made on Greenlief Street.

5:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Filos Way.

5:40 p.m., animal complaints were made on Whitten Road.

5:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.

6:53 p.m., a well-being check was made on Gannett Street.

7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

7:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Divided Lane.

7:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stevens Road.

9:49 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.

10:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

Saturday at 12:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Gage Street.

IN AVON, Friday at 4:16 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 12:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

12:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Preble Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 4:18 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 11:36 p.m., a burglary in progress was reported on Vienna Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 8:06 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Spring Street.

1:23 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Hinckley Road.

5:58 p.m., a protection order was served on Spring Street.

6:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Long Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:41 p.m., a problem with an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile was reported on High Street.

5:09 p.m., mischief was reported on Ridge Road.

7:40 p.m., an assault was reported on Summit Street.

Saturday at 9:14 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 7:46 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.

12:10 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

1 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Franklin Health Commons.

1:13 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

2:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.

8:57 p.m., noise was reported on Philbrick Street.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 4:06 p.m., a caller from Athens Road reported hearing shots fired.

4:37 p.m., a caller from Athens Road reported hearing shots fired.

IN MADISON, Friday at 10:39 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

3:10 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

3:41 p.m., a theft was reported on Lakewood Road.

9:42 p.m., loud noise was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:14 p.m., loud noise was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 1:22 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Fairfield Street.

11:57 p.m., a caller from McGrath Pond Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.

11:56 p.m., trespassing was reported, no location given.

Saturday at 9:51 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Interstate 95.

IN PHILLPS, Friday at 9:21 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11:54 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

10:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Beans Corner Road.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 12:44 p.m., a fire with a tree on a utility line was reported on Winter Road.

6:08 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Fuller Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 2:27 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Hartland Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:48 a.m., a scam was reported on Water Street.

2:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

3:32 p.m., harassment was reported on North Avenue.

Saturday at 1:02 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

8:05 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on North Avenue.

IN SOLON, Friday at 10:18 a.m., a theft was reported on Rowell Mountain Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 11:26 a.m., a fire was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Colby Street.

7:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:50 a.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

9:40 a.m., a theft was reported on The Concourse.

12:36 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.

3:39 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:16 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:09 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Collins Street.

6:22 p.m., a burglary was reported on Butler Court.

7:27 p.m., an assault was reported on Veteran Court.

7:31 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on First Rangeway.

8:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Court.

8:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

10:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

10:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

Saturday at 1:15 a.m., noise was reported on Water Street.

5:02 a.m., an assault was reported near Pleasant Street and Pleasant Place.

IN WILTON, Friday at 3:22 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Masterman Avenue.

8:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Lake Road.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:12 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Norton Street.

11:20 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Carter Memorial Drive.

6:56 p.m., threatening was reported on Clinton Avenue.

9:38 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Dallaire Street.

Saturday at 2:09 a.m., noise was reported on Norton Street.

6:46 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on China Road.

IN WINTHROP Friday at 5:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

6:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Turkey Lane.

6:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stanley Road.

9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Robinhood Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA Friday at 6:02 p.m., Edward C. Arbour, 40, of Coopers Mills, was arrested on one count of burglary, one count of theft by deception and three counts of theft with two prior convictions.

7:41 p.m., Valerie Jean Wells, 51, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 2:15 a.m., Nathen A. Ladd, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on the charge of disorderly conduct after a report of a disturbance on Gage Street. He had been issued a summons almost two hours earlier for possession of alcohol by a minor at the same address.

2:15 a.m., Nathan Davis, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and loud, unreasonable noise after a report of a disturbance on Gage Street.

IN HALLOWELL Friday at 9:29 p.m., Zachary D. Brown, 27, of Hallowell, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing after a report of a disturbance on Water Street.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 4:33 p.m., John Allen Welch, 28, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 2:44 p.m., Christopher Allen Thwing, 31, of Athens, was arrested on a charge of operating while license revoked.

10:56 p.m., Kyle Martin Wyman, 25, of Madison, was arrested on two counts of disorderly conduct.

Saturday at 8:43 a.m., Joshua Michael Almeida, 33, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:34 a.m., Travis Dobson, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of condition of release.

3:20 p.m., Andrew Higbie, 53, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Saturday at 12:16 a.m., J. Daniel Gurski, 27, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

5:15 a.m., Paul Fay, 34, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 3:29 p.m., Alexander Taylor Giroux, 22, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA Friday at 5:11 p.m., a summons was issued to a 67-year-old Palermo woman on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a license expired for more than 150 days.

6:51 p.m., a summons was issued to a 55-year-old Augusta man on the charges of driving to endanger after a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Kendall Street.

