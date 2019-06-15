The congregation of the Union Church of Belgrade Lakes, United Methodist, will bid a fond farewell to retiring pastor Joseph Chamberland, on Sunday, June 16.

A reception will be held following the 9:30 a.m. service in Friendship Hall at the church.

Chamberland has served the Union Church since July 2014. He previously served at churches in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, and Livermore/Livermore Falls, Bucksport, Surry and Searsmont.

Originally from Massachusetts, Chamberland came to Maine in 1979 to work in Norridgewock at a Christmas tree farm. He received his call to the ministry in 1988 and subsequently graduated from the University of Maine at Orono in 1994, and the Bangor Theological Seminary in 1995.

Chamberland hopes to study and practice woodworking as an art form.

He and his wife, pastor Heidi Chamberland, will retire to their home in Gray.

