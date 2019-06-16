The Maine Warden’s Service says a man from Maine was killed Sunday morning when he lost control of his dirt bike on a trail in the town of Sebago.
Spokesman Mark Latti said the man was riding along a trail off Hancock Pond Road when he lost control of his bike and was thrown from the bike.
He was riding alone and not wearing a helmet, wardens said.
Latti said the crash took place around 9:30 a.m. The victim’s name and hometown will be released once his family has been notified.
