NEW YORK — Half of American voters say the Trump administration has gone too far on immigration enforcement, and optimism about the U.S. economy, while still high, has slipped over the past quarter as trade tensions ramp up, a Fox News poll shows.

The 50% who say enforcement of immigration laws has “gone too far” is more than double, 24%, those who say actions haven’t gone far enough. About one in five say the measures are about right.

By a wide majority — 73% to 24% — Americans favor giving legal status to young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children, so-called Dreamers. Allocating more agents to the border was a more popular choice than imposing tariffs on Mexican imports or building a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border.

On tariffs, nearly eight in 10 of those polled had concerns that things they buy will be more expensive. More voters say tariffs hurt rather than help the U.S. economy, with 45% saying they hurt and 33% saying they help.

A majority, 57%, said they were optimistic about the U.S. economy. While still positive, that’s down from 63% in February and 66% in January 2017, around the time of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The poll was conducted June 9-12 of 1,001 registered voters nationwide by Beacon Research, a Democratic polling operation, and Republican pollsters Shaw & Co. The margin of error was plus or minus three percentage points.

