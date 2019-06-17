Vaughan Woods & Historic Homestead, a nonprofit nature preserve and historic house museum, will hold its annual Garden Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22, on the historic grounds of the 1794 Homestead, 2 Litchfield Road, in Hallowell, according to a news release from the homestead.

The party will celebrate the coming of summer and the homestead’s 225th anniversary. Those who attend can become a part of history by joining the community in continuing a Vaughan family tradition, dating back to 1856, when a photograph of all of the party participants is taken in front of the homestead. Photographs of the many generations to do the same will be exhibited at the party. Guests also can unwind with friends, stroll the gardens, take in a bit of history, eat food, enjoy music and bid on handmade and local items in a silent auction.

The Colonial Revival garden was created in 1890 and remains a cornerstone to the idyllic landscape of the 1794 Vaughan Homestead in Hallowell. Photo courtesy of Vaughan Woods & Historic Homestead

Entertainment will include a jazz quintet, featuring Craig Skeffington on trumpet, Hannah Skeffington on bass, Larry Williams on saxophone, Marty Joyce on drums and Ken Labrecque on guitar.

Refreshments will be served and a cash bar will be available.

The event is sponsored in part by Longfellow’s Greenhouses and Downest Energy. Proceeds will support VWHH public programming and stewardship of Vaughan Woods.

Tickets cost $25 per person.

For tickets, or more information, visit vaughanhomestead.org or call 622-9831. Tickets may be available at the gate if space is available.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: