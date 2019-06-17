IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Enterprise Drive.
11:21 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Willow Street.
12:12 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Mt. Vernon Avenue.
2:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.
4:14 p.m., an animal complaint was made on George Street.
5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.
6:28 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Parkview Terrace.
6:31 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Commercial Street.
9:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stewart Lane and Northern Avenue.
11:52 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Littlefield Street.
Monday at 1:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street Place.
1:46 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on East Crescent Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 9:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mechanic Street.
4:34 p.m., an assault was reported on Arcade Street.
6:18 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
Saturday at 10:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported under Gardiner-Randolph Bridge.
8:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in the park between Water and Arcade streets.
11:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.
11:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Street.
Monday at 2:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Avenue.
IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 8:07 a.m., harassment was reported at the Scenic Valley Apartments on Main Street.
IN READFIELD, Friday at 11:54 a.m., harassment was reported at Readfield Elementary on South Road.
IN WAYNE, Friday at 11:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Branagan Estates Way.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:47 p.m., a 16-year-old was arrested on charges of assault on Mt. Vernon Avenue.
Monday at 2:15 a.m., Dion D. Davis, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on an arrest warrant on Chase Avenue.
IN MONMOUTH, at 11:51 a.m., an arrest was made by the town office on Main Street. No further information was available by press time.
-
Uncategorized
‘Don’t forget what I did,’ said Doug Culver’s friends of WW II; so he shares his WWII artifacts and knowledge with us
-
Life & Culture
Maine writers – and a librarian – bring home book awards
-
Celebrations
Lloyd and Clarissa Powers
-
Local & State
Somerville voters pass $565,275 municipal budget
-
Sports
Rider from Cape Elizabeth becomes first unicyclist to complete Trek Across Maine