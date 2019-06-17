IN ANSON, Monday at 1:32 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Embden Pond Road.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Sunday at 2:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Ripley Road.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 2:11 p.m., theft was reported on Hill Road.
3:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Diamond Avenue.
5:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mutton Lane.
IN DETROIT, Sunday at 9:35 a.m., vandalism was reported on Sebasticook Street.
7:36 p.m., theft was reported on Troy Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 6:40 p.m., trespassing was reported on Horn Hill Road.
7:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Montcalm Street.
7:46 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Main Street.
Monday at 5:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 11:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pillsbury Lane.
At noon, a structure fire was reported on Fairbanks Road.
9:39 p.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Fairbanks Road.
IN JAY, Sunday at 10:22 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
4:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.
6:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Intervale Road.
11:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 7:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Alpine Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lawton Street.
2:32 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was reported on Dudley Corner Road.
4:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Dawes Street.
6:11 p.m., trespassing was reported on Winter Street.
9:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
10:01 p.m., a complaint of fireworks was made on Main Street.
Monday at 4:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
IN SMITHFIELD, Monday at 8:09 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Quaker Lane.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Veteran Court.
3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Forest Park.
4:14 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on the railroad bridge.
4:23 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Street.
5:22 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
5:33 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Vallee Avenue.
6:20 p.m., theft was reported on The Concourse.
7:31 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summer Street.
8:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
10:21 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Grove Street.
10:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.
10:23 p.m., threatening was reported on King Street.
10:32 p.m., assault was reported on Redington Street.
Monday at 2:53 a.m., theft was reported on Front Street.
4 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 7:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
10:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.
10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Head of the Lake.
11:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cameron Street.
Monday at 4:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
7:58 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stockford Avenue South.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 12:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.
5:10 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Boston Avenue.
6:41 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Garland Road.
7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whipple Street.
ARRESTS
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 8:59 a.m., Brandy L. Wheeler, 43, of Cornville, was arrested on a warrant following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Canaan Road.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 9:32 a.m., Dana Scott Dasilva, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
1:58 p.m., Monica Amelia Rollins, 38, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 2:53 a.m., Gary Dean Gagnon, 49, of Smithfield, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:11 a.m., Michael W. McGowan, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and failing to stop for an officer, following a report of shoplifting on Waterville Commons Drive.
3:20 p.m., Eric Nelson, 34, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and drinking in public.
Monday at 2:10 a.m., Isaac Whitney, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on four warrants, following a report of a disturbance on South Grove Street.
SUMMONSES
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 2:51 a.m., Colby Carpenter, 18, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of consuming liquor as a minor following a report of a pedestrian check on Garland Road.
Also at 2:51 a.m., a juvenile, 15, was issued a summons on a charge of consuming liquor as a minor following a report of a pedestrian check on Garland Road.
