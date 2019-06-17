LONDON  — Prince Harry has offered his support to a new initiative to clear land mines from a wilderness area in Angola, saying it will protect lives and help communities.

Britain_Prince_Harry_23186

Prince Harry is offering his support to Angola’s new initiative to clear land mines. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press, file

In backing the $60 million initiative of the Angolan government and the Halo Trust, Harry continued work on a cause championed by his late mother, Princess Diana. She drew attention to the African nation’s dangerous minefields by stepping onto one.

The funds will be used to clear 153 minefields in an area with vital waterways to the Okavango Delta. The Halo Trust hopes foreign governments and individuals will match the funds pledged by the Angolan government.

Speaking Monday at London’s Chatham House think tank, Harry said Angola’s wilderness was “an asset that should be protected, celebrated and benefited by its people.”

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.