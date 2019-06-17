BRUNSWICK — Thousands have ridden their bicycles 180 miles in the three-day Trek Across Maine. But only one participant accomplished the feat on a single wheel.

Hugh Sharp from Cape Elizabeth became the first rider to complete the Trek on a unicycle.

In the annual fundraiser for the American Lung Association, which ended Sunday, Sharp’s pace was slower than the other cyclists’, so he had to pedal longer.

The nurse anesthetist at Maine Medical Center pedaled in honor of his father, who died two years ago from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The race ended on Father’s Day.

Riders started and ended in Brunswick, with overnight stops at Bates College in Lewiston and Colby College in Waterville.

