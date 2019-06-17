How can anyone listen to the lies? The fake news media, that is. Love him or hate him, that’s one thing President Donald Trump has done to help the country; he exposed the fake news media to the masses.

People complain there’s too much money in politics and the politicians all have special interests. Well, look at what the news media is doing. They are chasing certain audiences for dollar bills. We, the people listen to what our leaders say and then the major networks spin the story to fit whatever will keep their viewers tuned in. Even NPR is funded partly through government dollars. Who do you think mostly votes in favor of funding them? Liberals. How could there not be bias there?

Probably half the country has caught onto to farce. I’m a well-rounded news junky. Some mainstream, some Fox, some internet, some talk radio and a little print. Most people don’t have time or opportunity to be exposed to so many sources. And then there’s millions who just don’t care.

Many will argue the politicians are corrupt and destroying America I would argue the news media is also putting its self interest in chasing money ahead of the countries. So the politicians aren’t destroying America alone. They’re getting a little help from their friends.

