Rafeef Al Abbas, of Augusta, a 2019 graduate of Cony High School in Augusta, earned a $1,000 Kennebec New Mainer Scholarship, sponsored by the Capital Area New Mainers Project and Hoang Realty of Augusta, according to a news release from the Capital Area New Mainers Project.

The scholarship helps immigrant students who graduate from public high school in Kennebec County pay for expenses associated with pursuing their education. She is a native of Iraq who arrived in the United States in 2013. At Cony, she played volleyball and served as a makeup artist for Chizzle Whizzle. “Rafeef is a talented, hard-working young woman with a promising future,” said CANMP Executive Director Chris Myers Asch, in the release.

She plans to study cosmetology at Aveda Institute and one day hopes to open her own salon.

Share

< Previous

Next >