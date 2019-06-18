SAINT PETER, Minn. — Isabel Gerencer, of Gardiner, was among the 532 students to graduate with bachelor of arts degrees from Gustavus Adolphus College during the school’s June 1 commencement exercises.
Gerencer graduated cum laude with a degree in History & Russian/Eastern European Studies.
