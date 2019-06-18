IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
8:42 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Raven Road.
12:51 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Parkview Avenue.
2:05 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Senator Way.
5:08 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Elm Avenue
5:47 p.m. an animal complaint was filed on Riverside Drive.
8:28 p.m., an animal complaint was filed on South Belfast Avenue.
9:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Jefferson Street.
10:00 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
IN PITTSTON, Monday at 9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blodgett Road.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Pine Ridge Apartments on Highland Avenue.
10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 8:50 p.m., harassment was reported at Scenic Valley Apartments on Maine Street.
ARRESTS
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 3:06 a.m., Gregory G. Kelly, 29, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and violating condition of release on Brunswick Avenue.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:20 p.m., a criminal summons was issued to Thomas C. Gagne, 32, of Augusta, for theft on Mt. Vernon Road.
