IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:42 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Raven Road.

12:51 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Parkview Avenue.

2:05 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Senator Way.

5:08 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Elm Avenue

5:47 p.m. an animal complaint was filed on Riverside Drive.

8:28 p.m., an animal complaint was filed on South Belfast Avenue.

9:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Jefferson Street.

10:00 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

IN PITTSTON, Monday at 9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blodgett Road.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Pine Ridge Apartments on Highland Avenue.

10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 8:50 p.m., harassment was reported at Scenic Valley Apartments on Maine Street.

ARRESTS

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 3:06 a.m., Gregory G. Kelly, 29, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and violating condition of release on Brunswick Avenue.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:20 p.m., a criminal summons was issued to Thomas C. Gagne, 32, of Augusta, for theft on Mt. Vernon Road.

