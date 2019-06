IN ANSON, Monday at 10:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on Embden Pond Road.

Tuesday at 12:14 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Highland Avenue.

3:37 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Front Street.

IN ATHENS, Monday at 2:49 p.m., trespassing was reported on Eaton Corner Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Monday at 6:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ripley Road.

9:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Ripley Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 6:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Adams Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 5:46 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Diamond Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kelley Street.

3:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Winter Street.

3:53 p.m., mischief was reported on Osborne Street.

8:19 p.m., vandalism was reported on High Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:27 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Fairbanks Road.

9:19 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

Tuesday at 4:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court and Grove streets.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 8:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Mill Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 7:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 7:57 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on South Alpine Street.

3:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Sawtelle Road.

10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

11:34 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Golden Road.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 9:18 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

11:44 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Monday at 9:27 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Route 156.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 7:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:45 a.m., mischief was reported on East Street.

2:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. John Street.

3:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

4:08 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 4:47 p.m., theft was reported on Cemetery Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11:38 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

12:13 p.m., theft was reported on Campus Drive.

12:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

3:08 p.m., theft was reported on Redington Street.

3:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

3:26 p.m., a fight was reported on Ash Street.

5:22 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on North Street.

5:30 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

5:31 p.m., burglary was reported on Ash Street.

5:49 p.m., shoplifting was reported on The Concourse.

5:57 p.m., assault was reported on Crestwood Drive.

6:33 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Maple Street.

7:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

8:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Grove Street.

9:37 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Street.

Tuesday at 1:22 a.m., a burglary was reported on Squire Street.

5:41 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Ash Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 11:55 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:49 a.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

11:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lithgow Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 12:48 a.m., Walter Allen Nichols, 61, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and refusing to sign a summons.

10:16 a.m., Chad Neree Simoneau, 29, of Chesterville, was arrested on a warrant.

3:30 p.m., Thomas A. Farrington, 37, of Wilton, was arrested on five warrants.

3:50 p.m., Kenneth Paul Lockitt, 60, of Phillips, was arrested on a warrant.

11:12 p.m., Kenneth Paul Lockitt, 60, of Phillips, was arrested again on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after suspension.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 2:45 p.m., Garland Duane Nile, 61, of Anson, was arrested on two warrants.

3:23 p.m., Frederick T. Patterson, 52, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, elevated by priors, and obstructing the report of a crime.

4:34 p.m., Kevin Robert Miller, 30, of Hartland, was arrested on a probation hold.

11:49 p.m., Michael A. Tayse, 42, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 4:28 p.m., Donald Fencik, 68, a transient, was arrested on a charge of drinking in public, following a report of an intoxicated person on Front Street.

