Russell Jay Photo courtesy Maine State Police

Maine State Police arrested a Portland man  after he led them on a “brief pursuit” in Hollis.

The driver, 58-year-old Russell Jay of Portland, was charged with failure to stop for a law enforcement officer and driving to endanger.

Cpl. Douglas Cropper tried to stop Jay Monday afternoon on the Cape Road in Hollis for speeding, According to police Facebook post. Instead of pulling over, Jay turned onto Route 4A and attempted to get away from the trooper.

Jay failed to negotiate a turn in the road and drove his car into a ditch. State police said that Jay has two prior habitual offender convictions.

Jay was being held Tuesday night at the York County Jail on $500 cash bail.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
hollis maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.