Maine State Police arrested a Portland man after he led them on a “brief pursuit” in Hollis.

The driver, 58-year-old Russell Jay of Portland, was charged with failure to stop for a law enforcement officer and driving to endanger.

Cpl. Douglas Cropper tried to stop Jay Monday afternoon on the Cape Road in Hollis for speeding, According to police Facebook post. Instead of pulling over, Jay turned onto Route 4A and attempted to get away from the trooper.

Jay failed to negotiate a turn in the road and drove his car into a ditch. State police said that Jay has two prior habitual offender convictions.

Jay was being held Tuesday night at the York County Jail on $500 cash bail.

