RUMFORD — The Rumford Police Department received a call at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday that two lawn mowers were racing on Cumberland and Waldo streets.
The caller reported the mowers were weaving in and out of traffic, according to Sgt. James Bernard.
Officers responded but could not locate any speeding lawn mowers.
Police Chief Stacy Carter said the report was the first his department had received about high-speed lawn equipment.
“As we did not locate them,” Carter said, “it’s only speculation as to what laws they broke. We would have handled it as a disturbance complaint, and made sure they were not operating under the influence. However, lawn mowers are not registered or intended to be operated on public ways.”
-
News
Jury begins deliberations in Williams murder trial
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal June 18 police log
-
News
Rumford Police sought two speedy lawn mowers Sunday night
-
Maine Crime
Prosecutors want to try teen as adult in Litchfield woman’s death
-
Life & Culture
What’s hot this summer? These events will keep you busy until Labor Day