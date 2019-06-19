Chace Community Forum

Bill and Joan Alfond Main Street Commons of Colby College

Downtown Waterville

Jenni Tilton-Flood was one of the first generations in her family not born on a farm. But raised up as the daughter of the local John Deere man and alongside acres in ag production, she has always straddled the often referenced “urban/rural divide.” She left Maine to “feed the world” but soon returned when she realized that what she really wanted was to feed her corner of that world. She is a proud farm family member of Flood Brothers Farm, LLC in Clinton, Maine, and a farmer spokesperson for their co-op, Cabot Creamery Cooperative. She, her husband Dana, and their children Lilla (20) and Pres (19) are just one of the six families, spanning three generations and 21 family members who form the core of the family dairy farm. Jenni – who is also a prolific voice on Twitter – has been called an “outspoken advocate” when it comes to Maine, agriculture, and rural communities. But, at the end of the day, she is a Maine girl, dairy farmer, and work in progress.

Patrick Whittle is a reporter for The Associated Press who covers environmental issues, fisheries, oceans, agriculture and more. He’s based out of AP’s Maine office in Portland. Whittle has spent the last two decades covering news and politics in five states, including stints at Newsday in New York and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida. He lives in Portland with his family.

