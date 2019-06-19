IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.

8:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

10:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:10 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Senator Way.

12:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxford Street.

1:25 p.m., a stray cat was taken to the animal shelter from Green Street.

2:07 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Pierce Drive.

2:11 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Patterson Street.

2:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:37 p.m., theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

2:57 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Pearl Street.

3:22 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Western Avenue.

4:24 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

5:57 p.m., a theft was reported on Penobscot Street.

6:27 p.m., police recovered needles on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported on North Street.

9:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:24 p.m., indecency was reported on Western Avenue.

Wednesday at 3:18 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Purinton Avenue.

4:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 3:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 4:35 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Back Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 5:38 p.m., a theft was reported on Clark Street.

6 p.m., a burglary was reported on Kinderhook Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 4:24 p.m., a burglary was reported on Taber Hill Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 2:14 p.m., Gabriel T. Morgan, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

7:26 p.m., Kiara E. Lewis, 27, of Dresden, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:55 p.m., Natalie F. Robbins, 27, of Gardiner, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 4:15 a..m., a 59-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

