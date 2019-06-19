IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.
8:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
8:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
10:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
11:10 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Senator Way.
12:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxford Street.
1:25 p.m., a stray cat was taken to the animal shelter from Green Street.
2:07 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Pierce Drive.
2:11 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Patterson Street.
2:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.
2:37 p.m., theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.
2:57 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Pearl Street.
3:22 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Western Avenue.
4:24 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
5:57 p.m., a theft was reported on Penobscot Street.
6:27 p.m., police recovered needles on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported on North Street.
9:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11:24 p.m., indecency was reported on Western Avenue.
Wednesday at 3:18 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Purinton Avenue.
4:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 3:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.
IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 4:35 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Back Street.
IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 5:38 p.m., a theft was reported on Clark Street.
6 p.m., a burglary was reported on Kinderhook Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 4:24 p.m., a burglary was reported on Taber Hill Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 2:14 p.m., Gabriel T. Morgan, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.
7:26 p.m., Kiara E. Lewis, 27, of Dresden, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:55 p.m., Natalie F. Robbins, 27, of Gardiner, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 4:15 a..m., a 59-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
