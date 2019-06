IN ANSON, Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on River Road.

4:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Front Street.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 5:43 p.m., assault was reported on Lakeview Drive.

Wednesday at 7:57 a.m., trespassing was reported on 61st Fire Road.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 9:25 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:08 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Road.

8:10 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Winter Street.

Wednesday at 8:44 a.m., harassment was reported on Sheridan Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

4:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Road.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 5:24 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Brown Road.

IN JACKMAN, Tuesday at 5 p.m., harassment was reported on Long Pond Road.

6:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Long Pond Road.

9:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Long Pond Road.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 12:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

5:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Intervale Road.

6:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

8:55 p.m., a person was reported missing by a caller on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 10:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:10 a.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

2:06 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Bean Street.

3:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Tuesday at 2:39 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 1:44 p.m., theft was reported on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 6:04 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hubbard Street.

8:11 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Oak Street.

1:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Sawtelle Road.

10 p.m., a complaint of loud noise was reported on Hill Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 6:14 p.m., a scam complaint was made on E Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 2:10 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Court Street.

4:32 p.m., theft was reported on Fairview Avenue.

4:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:34 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

8:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Norton Lane.

11:37 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Russell Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 4:24 p.m., a burglary was reported on Taber Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:28 a.m., theft was reported on West River Road.

12:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

2:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

2:52 p.m., harassment was reported on North Street.

3:37 p.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street.

4:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

8:34 p.m., assault was reported on Crestwood Drive.

9:32 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Pleasant Street.

10:10 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Union Place.

Wednesday at 12:15 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:26 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on South Pond Road.

11:22 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Bay Street.

11:45 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on South Pond Road.

3 p.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Benton Avenue.

5:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bellevue Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 4 p.m., Ezekiel Solomon Solis, 23, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:30 p.m., Jesse Lee Ross, 36, of Portland, was arrested on a warrant.

10:31 p.m., Ernest R. Hutchins, 40, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:23 a.m., Eric Lane Spooner, 43, was arrested on seven warrants and charges of operating under the influence, domestic violence assault, obstructing the report of a crime, criminal mischief, aggravated operating after a habitual offender revocation and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 4:15 p.m., Christopher Connelly, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

10:54 p.m., Jeremy Moon, 39, of Guilford, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

SUMMONS

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 12:23 a.m., Christian J. Landry, 26, of Belgrade, was issued a summons on charges of eluding an officer and motor vehicle speeding 30 mph or more over the speed limit.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: