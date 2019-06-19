AUGUSTA — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday that left a red Chevrolet sedan off the road near the Interstate 95 southbound on-ramp on Civic Center Drive.

The crash, which also involved a maroon Ford, changed traffic patterns for a short spell while the car was pulled from the ditch. The car’s tire showed heavy damage before it was loaded onto a KDT Towing and Repair truck and taken away from the scene.

The driver of the red Chevrolet, an 86-year old woman, was taken to the hospital as a precaution after complaining of back pain, according to Augusta police Sgt. Eric Lloyd.

Augusta firefighter Jim Worcester speculated that both left-turn lanes from the southbound off-ramp might have tried to merge into the same southbound lane toward the Marketplace at Augusta, pushing the red Chevy off the road.

The report for the crash had not been filed as of 3:45 p.m., Lloyd said, adding that he did not know any identifying details about the driver of the Ford.

