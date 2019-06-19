LEWISTON — Ashley Pratt, of Greene, a student at Bates College in Lewiston, has received 2018-19 NESCAC Spring All-Academic honors.

Pratt, a member of the women’s track and field team, received the honor from the New England Small College Athletic Conference.

She is majoring in neuroscience and minoring in chemistry.

Pratt, the daughter of Mr. and Ms. Kenneth Pratt, of Greene, is a 2016 graduate of Leavitt Area High School.

Share

< Previous

Next >