The following students have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at the University of New England, with campuses in Biddeford and Portland, and Tangier, Morocco.

They are: Haley Gagne, Mary Margaret Kirschner and Lindsay Watts, all of Augusta; Samantha Knox and Sidney Knox, both of Benton; Courtney Mills, of Chelsea; Jamin Gerry and Benjamin Kennedy, both of Detroit; Eleanor Dekker, of Dresden; MacKenzie Dwyer, of Farmington; Timothy Gilboe, of Jackman; Laura Wilkins, of Jay; Courtney Buzzell, Ravin Davis and Aly LeBlanc, all of Madison; and Rhiannon Dumond and Paxton Lessard, both of Monmouth.

Also, Cheyanne Savage, of New Sharon; Alden Balboni and Tyler Pellerin, both of Oakland; Tristen Dyer, of Phillips; Meghan Cookson, of Pittsfield; Taylor Paulison and Julie Plummer, both of Richmond; Staci Guerette, of Shawmut; J. Maxwell Russell and Elija Tuell, both of Sidney; Sidra Imam and Julia Steeves, both of Skowhegan; and Lauren Boatright and Kayla Goggin, both of South China.

Also, Alexis Bonenfant and Ryan Rodrigue, both of Vassalboro; Libby Breznyak, of Waterville; Kathleen Kersey, of Weld; Avery Backus and Alison Newcombe, both of West Gardiner; Dylan Jones, of Windsor; Evan Grard and Chelsea Robbins, both of Winslow; and Chloe Armillotti, Megan Chamberland, Elliot Hachey and Jacob Hickey, all of Winthrop.

Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

