WEST BATH — A Waldoboro man who served for 2½ years in prison for fatally shooting his fiancée in Bath three years ago was sentenced Wednesday in West Bath District Court to two more years in prison for violating terms of his probation

Dylan Grubbs, 27, accidentally shot his fiancée, Chelsea Jones, in the head while in the parking lot of a Shaw’s supermarket in November 2015.

The couple, both from Thomaston at the time, was there to meet a prospective buyer for a 9mm Taurus, a semi-automatic pistol. Grubbs was showing the gun outside the SUV in which Jones was waiting when the gun discharged.

Grubbs was sentenced to five years in prison, with 2½ years suspended.

On Wednesday, Grubbs was sentenced to serve 24 months of the suspended portion of his sentence because he violated his probation in Knox County, according to Assistant District Attorney A.J. Chalifour.

Grubbs failed to report to his probation officer in April and failed to attend and complete substance abuse treatment as directed by his probation officer in May, according to court documents.

He also violated probation conditions when he tested positive for the use of cocaine and later for the use of opiates.

On March 12, Grubbs, whose license was revoked, was pulled over in Thomaston for a malfunctioning headlight. Driving with a revoked license is normally a misdemeanor. In this case, it was a felony due to Grubbs’ criminal history, Chalifour said.

Within a 10-year period, Grubbs had two convictions for operating after habitual offender revocation and two convictions for criminal operating under the influence, according to court documents.

As a result, he was sentenced Wednesday to 9 months and 1 day for driving with a revoked license, which Chalifour said is the mandatory minimum sentence.

Grubbs will serve that sentence at the same time he serves the two years for violating his probation.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: