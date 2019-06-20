The Central Maine Square Dance Club of Waterville held its annual business meeting May 21 after a shortened workshop at Waterville Junior High School. During the meeting it was decided to have a club picnic Aug. 4 at the summer residence of club members Gary and Myra Chaloult in Smithfield. Also, it was decided to start a new set of beginner’s lessons on Sept. 17.

The election of officers for the following year also took place, the newly elected officers include Assistant Treasurer Barbara Robbins, of Madison; Secretary Karen Cunningham, of Pittsfield; Treasurer Becky Potter, of Fairfield; President Bob Brown, of Newport; and Vice President Jeff Howes, of Pittsfield.

The newly elected officers from left are assistant treasurer Barbara Robbins, of Madison; secretary Karen Cunningham, of Pittsfield; treasurer Becky Potter, of Fairfield; president Bob Brown, of Newport; and vice president Jeff Howes, of Pittsfield. Photo courtesy of Central Maine Square Dance Club

At the club’s last workshop of the season, June 3, members began the night with a potluck supper followed by its dance workshop.

During the summer break, the workshops will continue on Tuesday nights at the home of Bill Fulton on the Walter Road in Madison.

Anyone interested in the upcoming beginner lessons starting on Sept. 17 is encouraged to call 447-0094 or 631-8816 for more information.

