IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.
9:51 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Kayla Lane.
10:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Bunny Street.
11:10 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Green Street.
11:16 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Civic Center Drive.
1:14 p.m., a theft was reported on River Street.
1:21 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Church Street.
3:36 p.m., indecency was reported on Western Avenue.
4:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Civic Center Drive.
6:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Allen Street.
8:51 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.
10:11 p.m., an animal complaint about a wild animal was made.
On Thursday at 12:33 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
12:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
IN GARDINER at 10:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Church Street.
11:46 a.m., a theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
4:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.
Thursday at 2:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:04 a.m., Joanna J. Chapman, 33, of Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested on a warrant on Union Street.
10:28 a.m., an arrest was made at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on State Street after an assault. No further information was available by presstime.
12:43 p.m., Maxine C. Robichaud, 70, of Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant during a traffic stop on State Street.
2:54 p.m., an arrest was made during a traffic stop on Crosby Lane. No further information was available by presstime.
