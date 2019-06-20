IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:51 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Kayla Lane.

10:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Bunny Street.

11:10 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Green Street.

11:16 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:14 p.m., a theft was reported on River Street.

1:21 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Church Street.

3:36 p.m., indecency was reported on Western Avenue.

4:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Civic Center Drive.

6:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Allen Street.

8:51 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.

10:11 p.m., an animal complaint about a wild animal was made.

On Thursday at 12:33 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

12:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN GARDINER at 10:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Church Street.

11:46 a.m., a theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

4:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.

Thursday at 2:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:04 a.m., Joanna J. Chapman, 33, of Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested on a warrant on Union Street.

10:28 a.m., an arrest was made at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on State Street after an assault. No further information was available by presstime.

12:43 p.m., Maxine C. Robichaud, 70, of Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant during a traffic stop on State Street.

2:54 p.m., an arrest was made during a traffic stop on Crosby Lane. No further information was available by presstime.

