IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 1:16 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Johnson Flat Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Middle Road.
4 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Martin Stream Road.
6:12 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
Thursday at 12:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
5:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 10:37 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Middle Street.
IN JAY, Wednesday at 11:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.
4:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Drive.
8:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:49 p.m., trespassing was reported on Weston Avenue.
1:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on Shusta Road.
9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Avenue.
Thursday at 12:56 p.m., trespassing was reported on Nathan Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 8:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 12:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sawtelle Road.
9:56 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Alpine Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 8:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.
9:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greeley Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 2:29 p.m., vandalism was reported on Brookside Drive.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on County Drive.
11:30 p.m., a noise complaint was made on North Avenue.
Thursday at 7:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Dawes Street.
8:01 a.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.
8:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.
IN SOLON, Wednesday at 12:58 p.m., mischief was reported on South Solon Road.
IN STARKS, Thursday at 7:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Industry Road.
IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crowell Hill Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:03 a.m., theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.
9:12 a.m., a noise complaint was made on May Street.
1:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Western Avenue.
1:55 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.
4:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Place.
5:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.
5:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morrill Avenue.
6:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
Thursday at 12:07 a.m., a fight was reported on Elm Street.
12:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Edgemont Avenue.
12:36 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.
12:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 7:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Depot Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:54 a.m., theft was reported on Bellevue Street.
12:02 p.m., assault was reported on Benton Avenue.
11:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boston Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 8:32 p.m., Marie Louise Demillo, 40, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, elevated by one prior conviction.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:18 p.m., Charles J. Ayres, 46, of Athens, was arrested on six warrants.
1:02 p.m., Jeffrey Carroll White, 34, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of possessing sexually explicit material depicting a minor under 12.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 2:52 p.m., Randi Burns, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug, two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and two counts of violating conditions of release, after a bail check on Water Street.
3:30 p.m., Eric Nelson, 34, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, after a miscellaneous report on Front Street.
Thursday at 1:19 a.m., Robyn Merrill, 42, of Portland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, during a traffic stop on Elm Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 9:29 p.m., a juvenile, 15, was arrested on charges of tampering with a witness, informant, juror or victim, criminal threatening and harassment by telephone, after a follow-up check on Monument Street.
SUMMONSES
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:44 p.m., a juvenile, 16, was issued a summons on a charge of consuming liquor as a minor, after a pedestrian check on Bellevue Street.
6:44 p.m., a juvenile, 14, was issued a summons on a charge of consuming liquor as a minor, after a pedestrian check on Bellevue Street.
