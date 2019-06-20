IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 1:16 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Johnson Flat Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Middle Road.

4 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Martin Stream Road.

6:12 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

Thursday at 12:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

5:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 10:37 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Middle Street.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 11:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

4:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Drive.

8:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:49 p.m., trespassing was reported on Weston Avenue.

1:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on Shusta Road.

9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Avenue.

Thursday at 12:56 p.m., trespassing was reported on Nathan Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 8:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 12:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sawtelle Road.

9:56 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Alpine Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 8:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.

9:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greeley Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 2:29 p.m., vandalism was reported on Brookside Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on County Drive.

11:30 p.m., a noise complaint was made on North Avenue.

Thursday at 7:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Dawes Street.

8:01 a.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

8:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

IN SOLON, Wednesday at 12:58 p.m., mischief was reported on South Solon Road.

IN STARKS, Thursday at 7:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Industry Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crowell Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:03 a.m., theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.

9:12 a.m., a noise complaint was made on May Street.

1:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Western Avenue.

1:55 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

4:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Place.

5:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

5:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morrill Avenue.

6:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

Thursday at 12:07 a.m., a fight was reported on Elm Street.

12:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

12:36 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

12:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 7:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:54 a.m., theft was reported on Bellevue Street.

12:02 p.m., assault was reported on Benton Avenue.

11:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boston Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 8:32 p.m., Marie Louise Demillo, 40, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, elevated by one prior conviction.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:18 p.m., Charles J. Ayres, 46, of Athens, was arrested on six warrants.

1:02 p.m., Jeffrey Carroll White, 34, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of possessing sexually explicit material depicting a minor under 12.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 2:52 p.m., Randi Burns, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug, two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and two counts of violating conditions of release, after a bail check on Water Street.

3:30 p.m., Eric Nelson, 34, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, after a miscellaneous report on Front Street.

Thursday at 1:19 a.m., Robyn Merrill, 42, of Portland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, during a traffic stop on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 9:29 p.m., a juvenile, 15, was arrested on charges of tampering with a witness, informant, juror or victim, criminal threatening and harassment by telephone, after a follow-up check on Monument Street.

SUMMONSES

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:44 p.m., a juvenile, 16, was issued a summons on a charge of consuming liquor as a minor, after a pedestrian check on Bellevue Street.

6:44 p.m., a juvenile, 14, was issued a summons on a charge of consuming liquor as a minor, after a pedestrian check on Bellevue Street.

