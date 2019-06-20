Sanford police are warning residents in the area of King and Rankin streets in the Springvale section that a sick – and possibly rabid – fox has been in the neighborhood and there have been two confirmed reports of fox attacks on domestic cats.

Residents should tell their children to be careful of any strange animals, Police Chief Thomas Connolly said.

“You should always tell your children not to approach any animal they don’t know and not to approach any wild animal,” Connolly said.

Youngsters playing outside should go in the house and tell their parents if they see any wild animals, he said.

In a social media post, police warned people against approaching or attempting to secure the sick fox, and advised residents to contact Sanford police or Maine game wardens if they have any contact with wildlife that looks sick or is acting abnormally.

“We strongly recommend anyone with cats or other small, free-roaming pets to make sure they are up to date on their rabies vaccination and to contact their vet regarding a booster vaccination,” police said.

Dogs should also be up to date on rabies shots and not left outside unsupervised, they added. Police advised pet owners to check their animals for any sign of injuries and if possible, to keep them confined indoors until the threat is contained.

Abnormal behavior includes a lack of fear by the animal when approached by humans and domestic animals, aggressive behavior toward people and domestic animals, attempts to get into sheds or garages or being around during daylight hours while not actively hunting.

