IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:42 a.m., an unattended death was investigated on Boothby Street.

8:36 a.m., an unattended death was investigated on Cony Street.

8:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushnoc Crossing.

12:00 p.m., harassment was reported on East Chestnut Street.

12:16 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stover’s Way.

12:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

1:03 p.m., a theft was reported on Denali Way.

1:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

2:04 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Debra’s Place.

2:05 p.m., an assault was reported on Hospital Street.

2:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

4:33 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.

4:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

5:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

9:19 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

11:29 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Quimby Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on the waterfront.

IN PITTSTON, Thursday at 12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithtown Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Thursday at 4:52 p.m., a theft was reported on Woodlawn Circuit.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:23 p.m., Anthony S. Brunelle, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10 a.m., Allyn C. Eslick, 35, of Augusta, was issued a summons for operating after a license suspension.

4:32 p.m., Glen T. Lapointe, 62, of Gardiner, was issued a summons for theft.

