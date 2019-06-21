IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:42 a.m., an unattended death was investigated on Boothby Street.
8:36 a.m., an unattended death was investigated on Cony Street.
8:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushnoc Crossing.
12:00 p.m., harassment was reported on East Chestnut Street.
12:16 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stover’s Way.
12:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.
1:03 p.m., a theft was reported on Denali Way.
1:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.
2:04 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Debra’s Place.
2:05 p.m., an assault was reported on Hospital Street.
2:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
4:33 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.
4:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
5:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.
9:19 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
11:29 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Quimby Street.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on the waterfront.
IN PITTSTON, Thursday at 12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithtown Road.
IN RANDOLPH, Thursday at 4:52 p.m., a theft was reported on Woodlawn Circuit.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:23 p.m., Anthony S. Brunelle, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10 a.m., Allyn C. Eslick, 35, of Augusta, was issued a summons for operating after a license suspension.
4:32 p.m., Glen T. Lapointe, 62, of Gardiner, was issued a summons for theft.
