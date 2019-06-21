IN ANSON, Thursday at 10:25 a.m., trespassing was reported on Front Street.
IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 6:20 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Village Street.
IN CARTHAGE, Thursday at 1:52 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Winter Hill Road.
IN DETROIT, Thursday at 7:25 p.m., an attempt to locate a person, vehicle or item led to an arrest on North Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 9:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
2:05 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Lawrence Avenue.
5:14 p.m., mischief was reported on Hardwood Lane.
9:05 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Center Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 10:27 a.m., police were called to remove a person on Valley Lane.
12:35 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at Franklin Health Commons.
3:12 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at Franklin Health Commons.
Friday at 12:10 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Perham Street.
12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 4:42 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Brown Road.
IN MADISON, Friday at 12:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 12:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sawtelle Road.
12:44 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Raymond Avenue.
9:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Hill Street.
IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 6:37 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Warren Hill Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 3:44 p.m., a fire was reported on East Maple Street.
5:13 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Water Street.
6:46 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Dawes Street.
8:20 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Bush Street.
9:29 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Indian Ridge.
IN SOLON, Friday at 12:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
12:00 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
2:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Victoria Drive.
4:16 p.m., a fire was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.
5:37 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Oak Street.
8:00 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:53 p.m., a report of disturbance led to an arrest on College Avenue.
9:41 p.m., disturbance was reported on Gray Street.
9:50 p.m., disturbance was reported on Gold Street.
11:37 p.m., disturbance was reported on Drummond Avenue.
Friday at 1:48 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.
1:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ticonic Street.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 10:23 p.m., threatening was reported on Maple Street.
Friday at 4:09 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Fenderson Hill North.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11:59 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported at the Winslow Police Department on Benton Avenue.
1:24 p.m., theft was reported on Halifax Street.
6:41 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Monument Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 1:05 a.m., Lisa Erin Brynildsen, 39, of Eustis, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 8:11 p.m., Jonathan D. Switzer, 40, of Detroit, was arrested on two warrants for dissemination of sexually explicit material.
In WATERVILLE, Thursday at 5:43 p.m., John O’Connor, 54, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest (physical force), domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.
