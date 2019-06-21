IN ANSON, Thursday at 10:25 a.m., trespassing was reported on Front Street.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 6:20 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Village Street.

IN CARTHAGE, Thursday at 1:52 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Winter Hill Road.

IN DETROIT, Thursday at 7:25 p.m., an attempt to locate a person, vehicle or item led to an arrest on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 9:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

2:05 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Lawrence Avenue.

5:14 p.m., mischief was reported on Hardwood Lane.

9:05 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 10:27 a.m., police were called to remove a person on Valley Lane.

12:35 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at Franklin Health Commons.

3:12 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at Franklin Health Commons.

Friday at 12:10 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Perham Street.

12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 4:42 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Brown Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 12:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 12:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sawtelle Road.

12:44 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Raymond Avenue.

9:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Hill Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 6:37 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 3:44 p.m., a fire was reported on East Maple Street.

5:13 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Water Street.

6:46 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Dawes Street.

8:20 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Bush Street.

9:29 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Indian Ridge.

IN SOLON, Friday at 12:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

12:00 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

2:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Victoria Drive.

4:16 p.m., a fire was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

5:37 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Oak Street.

8:00 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:53 p.m., a report of disturbance led to an arrest on College Avenue.

9:41 p.m., disturbance was reported on Gray Street.

9:50 p.m., disturbance was reported on Gold Street.

11:37 p.m., disturbance was reported on Drummond Avenue.

Friday at 1:48 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.

1:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ticonic Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 10:23 p.m., threatening was reported on Maple Street.

Friday at 4:09 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Fenderson Hill North.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11:59 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported at the Winslow Police Department on Benton Avenue.

1:24 p.m., theft was reported on Halifax Street.

6:41 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 1:05 a.m., Lisa Erin Brynildsen, 39, of Eustis, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 8:11 p.m., Jonathan D. Switzer, 40, of Detroit, was arrested on two warrants for dissemination of sexually explicit material.

In WATERVILLE, Thursday at 5:43 p.m., John O’Connor, 54, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest (physical force), domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

