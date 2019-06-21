Waterville Junior High School has announced the following students were named to its fourth-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Grade 8 — High honors: Allison Anich, Brianna Bates, Tucker Begin, Peter Butera, Adam Cullen, Alexa DeWitt, Taylor Dunn, Bryce Dyer, Angela Errigo, Alejandra Garcia-Pollis, YaJia Girardin, Asher Grazulis, Finnian Kelly, Siena Klasson, Michael Lugo, Ava Moody, Dawson Pelotte, Kyra Pham, Nicholas Poulin, Cameron Pratt, Logan Tardif, Andrew Turlo, Abigail Williams, Rebecca Williams and Karin Zimba.
Honors: Addison Bernier, Eva Burdin, Parker Champe, Delaney Doe, Keegan Dumais, Haley Dunn, Krista Evans, Vanessa Fox, Acadia Gauthier, Leilani Gomez, Kassidy Gordon, Hannah Hafenecker, Amanda Kitchin and Cobe LeClair.
Also, John Nawfel, Hannah Pomelow, Gracie Prosper, Ailie Rancourt-Smith, David Roberts, Rylee Roy, Theo Ruehsen, Gaelan Russo, Peter Sack, Tyson Smith, Michaela Stevens, Robert Stilkey, Madyson Tortorella, James Trenholm and Leila Turner.
Honorable mention: Carter Arsenault, Cole Bazakas, Wyatt Eads, Adrianna Fisher, Raylee Gilbert, April Harvey, Jonas Hutchinson, Zachary London, Dominick McKinley, Cameron Murphy, Keysha Rodriguez, Isabella Romero, Wyatt Smith, Malynah Stanley, Darrean Thompson, Nolan Veilleux and Shelby Wadsworth.
Grade 7 — High honors: Venessah Barry, Beatrice Beale Tate, Jazmynn Boston, Jace Bryan, Jacob Burton, Alyssa Curry, Kiara Deane, Isabel Derosby, Taylor Doane, Abigail Drew, Lindsey Fitch, Angelina Fox, Gabriela Garcia-Pollis and Arian Gilman.
Also, Aubree Hall, Dawson Harrison, Lily Hawkins, Anthony Hyland, Leo Koch, Thomas Maines, Autumn McIntyre, Aivlin Moss, Lawrence Parkhill, Abbigayle Pierlioni, Gillian Poulin, Marianne Renaud, Sophia Scheck, Julia Scott, Aurora Smith, Gabrielle St. Peter, Skylah Talon, Sadie Veniot, Mara VonOesen, Samuel Wechsler, Alice Willette, Grace Wylie and Madison Yakimchick.
Honors: Kara Anderson, Tori Anderson, Samuel Bernier, Jared Cayford, Amethyst Chetkauskas, Madisyn Condon, Camden Cotnoir, Sirena Diaz, Jerimiah Dixon, Ethan Dudley, Aaron Hall, Felicia Hall, Benjamin Hamelin, Joshua Haviland and Samantha Hebert.
Also, Savannah Maheu, Jocelyn Matos, Lillian Mitchell, Brianna Nelson, Taylor Oliver, Ava Pease, Emiko Peck, Ethayn Pelkey, Griffin Pelotte, Justine Poland Harford, Joslyn Retamozzo, Matthew Sargent, Evan Simon, Riley Thomas and Adriana Velez.
Honorable mention: Emma Barrett, Kloe Brown, Kylee Clark, Ryland Kendall, Jayda Parker, Jayden Swiercz and Addie Williams.
Grade 6 — High honors: Corbin Anderson, Dustin Bearce, Teegan Carr, Gage Chamberlain, Garrett Gendreau, Xavier Hamlin, Elijah Ker, Nathaniel Minot, Nadia Morrison, Jennie Parkhill, Liam Pelotte, Patrick Robinson, Emily Schisler, Keagan Tavares, Alexander Turner, Cormac Wilcox, Maeve Wilcox and Sadie Williams.
Honors: Emma Davis, Isaac Dube, Brady Dyer, Sophia Ferris, Justice Gomez, India Sky Hernandez, Jade-Marie Howard, Benjamin Kitchin, Nevaeh Mason, Cassidy Mathieu, Ella Minihan, Christopher Nawfel, Laney Robitaille, Cade Rogers, Briauna Rousseau-LaCroix, Zoie Small, Tobin Thibeau, Mandolin Tredeau and Devon Wilbur.
Honorable mention: Briana Burton, Jeremey Herz, Jada Inman, Savannah Powell, D’Vantae Raymond, Dylan Roderick, Allexandriea Small and Jacqueline Soucy.
