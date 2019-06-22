IN ATHENS, Friday at 7:04 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Munn Flat Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Melville Street.

8:01 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Bridge Street.

9:07 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Union Street.

11:07 a.m., theft of a vehicle was reported on Sewall Street.

12:04 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Whitten Road.

1:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

1:26 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:12 p.m., suicide was reported on Parkwood Drive.

2:19 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

4:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Memorial Bridge.

8:59 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stephen King Drive.

9:27 p.m., a past burglary was reported on South Chestnut Street.

Saturday at 3:10 a.m., a car accident causing injury was reported on Interstate 95 at mile 112.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 1:59 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 8:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Park Avenue.

9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Center Road.

11:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Davis Road.

3:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.

Saturday at 8:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 9:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

11:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 5:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Athens Road.

6:34 p.m., mischief was reported on Pittsfield Avenue.

IN JACKMAN, Friday at 9:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fox Run.

IN JAY, Friday at 12:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

7:24 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

8:58 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.

9:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 9:49 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Maple Street.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Friday at 1:12 p.m., assault was reported on Taylor Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 1:48 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Fairfield Street.

5:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Hill Street.

10:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Alpine Street.

10:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 9:09 a.m., theft was reported on Whites Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 11:53 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Water Street.

12:06 p.m., trespassing was reported on North Avenue.

1:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

2:22 p.m., mischief was reported on South Factory Street.

2:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Stevens Road.

3:19 p.m., theft was reported on West Front Street.

3:34 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

8:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

9:19 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Timberview Drive.

Saturday at 5:53 a.m., auto theft was reported on Water Street.

8:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SOLON, Friday at 9:07 p.m., theft was reported on South Solon Road.

Saturday at 2:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

IN SOMERSET, Friday at 2:10 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud, was reported on Madison Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:27 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on College Avenue.

7:41 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:54 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

9:38 a.m., threatening was reported on Vallee Avenue.

9:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Paris Street.

10:48 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Armory Road.

10:56 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on College Avenue.

11:26 a.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on North Street.

3 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

6 p.m., a burglary was reported on Francis Street.

6:37 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

6:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Grove Street.

7:46 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Front Street.

9:08 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:49 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Main Street.

Saturday at 12:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

12:17 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Elm Street.

1:35 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Autumn Street.

2:33 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Western Avenue.

4:37 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Mae Terrace.

IN WILTON, Friday at 11:20 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Pine Street.

9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East and Cemetery Road.

11:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 7:13 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Walker Hill Road.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:23 p.m., a person was reported missing by a caller on Monument Street.

9:50 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Helen Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:41 p.m., Stacey S. Downes, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a report of a barking dog on Leighton Road.

Saturday at 12:59 a.m., Steven A. Allen, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of his release after a follow-up investigation on Medical Center Parkway.

1:12 p.m., Luke W. Harmon, 40, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct after a reported disturbance near Water Street and Bridge Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 10:13 p.m., Jacqueline Rose-Lorraine McClure, 27, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.

10:35 p.m., Kelly L. Cossaboom, 40, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

11:06 p.m., Benjamin L. McGinnis, 23, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 5 p.m., Nichole Nolan, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop on College Avenue.

8:44 p.m., Terra J. Chouinard, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, elevated by prior convictions, after a report of assault on Park Street.

9:50 p.m., Michael McIntyre, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold after a report of an unwanted person on College Avenue.

10:50 p.m., Jeffrey Eaton, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing after a report of assault on Waterville Commons Drive.

Saturday at 12:36 a.m., Todd A. Shane, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of refusing to sign a criminal summons after a report of assault on Silver Street.

1:15 a.m., Queen Akers, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license, during a traffic stop on The Concourse.

1:15 a.m., Travis A. Carrigan, 40, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawfully using a permit, during a traffic stop on The Concourse.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:21 p.m., Ryan J. Fortin, 36, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating a defective vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child, during a traffic stop on China Road.

Saturday at 2:36 a.m., Giovanni Anthony Delvecchio, 40, of Sidney, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, elevated by one prior, and operating a vehicle without a license, during a traffic stop on China Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:17 p.m., Anthony G. Veneziano, 38, of Oakland, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 after a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

9:52 p.m., David A. Richardson, 31, of Winslow, was issued a summons on charges of operating under the influence and operating with a suspended or revoked license, during a traffic stop near Winthrop Street and Summer Street.

11:49 p.m., a 40-year old Manchester man was issued a summons on a charge of crossing a roadway at a place other than a sidewalk following a well-being check on Water Street.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 6:42 p.m., Austin R. Hartin, 23, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, during a traffic stop on Rice Rips Road.

7:16 p.m., Julia A. Dudley, 21, of Rome, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle, during a traffic stop on Water Street.

11:45 p.m., Randy J. Wathen, 40, of Sidney, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding over 30 mph above the speed limit, during a traffic stop on Webb Road.

