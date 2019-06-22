AUBURN — Marianne Pelletier, superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools, has announced that Roger LaChapelle has been named interim principal of Saint Dominic Academy’s Auburn campus (grades six to 12), effective immediately.

LaChapelle is a retired educator, having served as principal at Gardiner Area High School (2000-2003), assistant principal at Lewiston High School (1985-2000), program director for Lewiston High School’s Alternative Education Program (1979-1985), and a teacher in the Lewiston school system (1970-1979).

“I am very pleased that Roger enthusiastically accepted this position. He has been serving on the academy’s school board and is in tune with the needs of the school,” said Pelletier. “In addition to his sterling reputation in this community and throughout Maine education, he has also served as a commissioner for the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) and as a participant on 24 NEASC site review committees.”

LaChapelle has also been a member of several key committees for the Maine Principals’ Association, including the Interscholastic Executive Committee, the Professional Development Committee and the Legislative Committee.

He is a graduate of Edward Little High School in Auburn and earned a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Southern Maine in Gorham and a bachelor’s degree in health, physical education and recreation from the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Outside of the classroom, LaChapelle has been a Master Maine Guide since 1972, owned and operated the Central Maine Athletic Club for 27 years, and has coached three sports at the high school level as well as serving as the Bates College women’s hockey coach from 2004 to 2013. He was also a board member for the Sisters of Charity at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston.

“In a career full of remarkable achievement, relationship building and organization, Roger has consistently displayed the traits that make him the perfect candidate for this position,” said Pelletier. “The St. Dom’s community is fortunate to have found a faithful steward to help guide the school.”

