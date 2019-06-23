Snow Pond Center for the Arts will present Broadway Under the Stars: The Classics of Rodgers and Hammerstein with the Snow Pond Symphony Chamber Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at

The production will be directed by Broadway veteran Frances Mercanti-Anthony (“Spring Awakening,” “Jerusalem”) and music directed by Paul Staroba (“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “My Fair Lady”).

The cast will feature Stephen Agosto (Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”), S. Mark Aliapoulios, Tara Michelle Gesling (“The Producers”), Andrew Kotzen (“Carousel”), Lisabeth Miller, Marian Murphy Powell (“Les Miserables”), Tim Rogan (Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”), and Alexandra Zorn (“Cinderella”).

It also will feature an ensemble of New England Music Camp faculty, alumni and students. “We could not be more thrilled to welcome such incredible talent to Snow Pond to perform in conjunction with our professional Symphony,” said New England Music Camp Director Matthew Wiggin in a news release. “What an incredible way to kick off the NEMC season! June 29th is our opening day, and this is surely going to be a tremendous event for the community.”

Tickets cost $10-$30 and are available online at snowpond.org or by calling the snow pond box office at 844-476-6976, ext. 1.

