AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed June 13-19, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Michael W. Adams, 55, of Gardiner, criminal mischief July 23, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Samuel P. Allen, 24, of Winslow, displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate May 2, 2019, in Winslow, $150 fine; attaching false plate, same date and town, $150 fine; obscuring motor vehicle plate marks and failing to have a clear assigned motor vehicle title, same date and town, dismissed.

Galen S. Belden, 31, of South China, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 19, 2019, in Vassalboro, $500 fine.

Arno Alan Bittues, 59, of Winthrop, operating under the influence Feb. 4, 2018, in Winthrop, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Michael A. Bouchard, 32, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, loud noise, in a private place April 24, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine.

Michael R. Bridges, 30, of Guilford, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Oct. 8, 2015, in Farmingdale, $400 fine, 15-day jail sentence.

Bryce D. Cholewinski, 43, of Fayette, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 25, 2019, in Sidney, $500 fine.

Jennifer Coro, 41, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked April 24, 2019, in Benton, dismissed.

Rhonda J. Dandrea, 47, of Livermore Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 4, 2018, in Augusta, $500 fine; operating after registration suspended, same date and town, dismissed.

Dion Davis, 43, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 23, 2018, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Anthony Delonga, 34, of Randolph, Massachusetts, operating under the influence June 25, 2019, in Clinton, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Brianna M. Dunn, 22, of Norridgewock, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit April 24, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Devin Folsom, 28, of Oakland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 6, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Michael E. Freeman Jr., 31, of Chelsea, burglary March 14, 2016, in Chelsea, 30-month Department of Corrections sentence, $1,275 restitution.

Brooke V. Fritz, 21, of Augusta, theft by deception March 30, 2019, in Augusta, seven-day jail sentence, $8.40 restitution; criminal trespassing March 30, 2019, in Augusta, seven-day jail sentence.

Natasha Garcia, 35, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 23, 2019, in Waterville, $400 fine.

Barbara Girard, 51, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked April 22, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Calvin S. Holmes, 21, of Waterville, passing stopped school bus April 26, 2019, in Winslow, $250 fine.

Robert G. Jarvis Jr., 39, of Clinton, operating vehicle without license April 20, 2019, in Clinton, $100 fine.

John W. Keithan Jr., 43, of Troy, attaching false plates May 5, 2019, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Julie L. Laakso, 54, of Alna, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 6, 2018, in Pittston, $500 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Jeanne M. Leboeuf, 54, of Benton, operating vehicle without license April 25, 2019, in Benton, $150 fine.

William Bertin Lefever, 21, of Gardiner, operating under the influence April 27, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Jarae Lipscombe, 22, of Belgrade, criminal threatening Dec. 24, 2018, in China, six-month jail sentence; aggravated assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Melissa Lydiate, 52, of Augusta, violating protection from abuse order June 13, 2019, in Augusta, 18-hour jail sentence.

Ben Allen Manley, 21, of Windsor, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 15, 2019, in China, dismissed.

Ann C. Mayo, 55, of Sidney, failing to make oral or written accident report Sept. 6, 2018, in Windsor, dismissed.

Marci Florence McCutcheon, 36, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 6, 2019, in Augusta, $400 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but five days suspended, one year probation; failing to give correct name, address, date of birth, same date and town, 24-hour jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, $250 fine, $250 suspended. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 12, 2019, in Augusta, $400 fine, $400 suspended, five-day jail sentence; falsifying physical evidence, same date and town, five-day jail sentence; violating conditions of release, same date and town, five-day jail sentence.

Angela McLaughlin, 40, of Hallowell, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident April 30, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Gabriel T. Morgan, 27, of Augusta, operating after habitual offender revocation April 30, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine, 45-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed. Operating after habitual offender revocation May 21, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, $500 suspended, 45-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed.

Laural J. Morse, 22, of Augusta, attaching false plates May 6, 2019, in Augusta, $150 fine.

Tina Needham, 48, of Burnham, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 4, 2019, in Clinton, dismissed.

Eric Vincent Nelson, 34, of Winslow, drinking in public June 16, 2019, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 24-hour jail sentence.

Jessica Norton, 37, of Windsor, failure to register vehicle March 20, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Amanda Olson, 27, of Vassalboro, criminal trespassing April 25, 2019, in Augusta, 10-hour community service sentence.

Jeffrey T. Paradis, 40, of Augusta, operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 23, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Erik G. Peterson, 36, of Hallowell, operating under the influence May 5, 2019, in Hallowell, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Scott Pilsbury, 24, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked March 14, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Storm I. Powell, 20, of Oakland, operating under the influence May 2, 2019, in Clinton, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating vehicle without license, same date and town, dismissed.

David Quimby, 44, of Benton, criminal trespassing June 13, 2019, in Waterville, 12-hour jail sentence.

Jennifer Reed, 47, of Mount Vernon, operating while license suspended or revoked March 1, 2019, in Manchester, $250 fine; operating vehicle without license, same date and town, dismissed.

Eva M. Ribbons, 22, of Waterville, operating under the influence May 3, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Michael L. Robbins Jr., 22, of Oakland, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit April 20, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Dawn M. Roberts, 50, of Waterville, permit unlawful use April 11, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

John G. Ruble, 36, of Winslow, littering April 28, 2019, in Winslow, $50 fine.

April M. Ryder, 35, of Clinton, theft by deception May 3, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Dean Samuelson, 27, of Ellsworth, operating after registration suspended April 16, 2019, in Augusta, $150 fine.

Daron Augustus Shove, 27, of Gardiner, operating under the influence June 15, 2019, in Farmingdale, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 48-hour jail sentence.

Nathan M. Snow, 26, of Oakland, operating under the influence May 5, 2019, in Sidney, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

George R. Speck III, 38, of Farmingdale, operating while license suspended or revoked March 11, 2019, in Farmingdale, $500 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Valerie Jean Sprague, 49, of Richmond, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 29, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Todd Alan Stanton, 34, of Waterville, violating conditions of release April 25, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Anthony Lee Tessier, 35, of Madison, operating vehicle without license April 15, 2019, in West Gardiner, $150 fine.

Heidi Traxler, 46, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 18, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Anthony Veneziano, 19, of Clinton, operating vehicle without license May 4, 2019, in Clinton, $250 fine; criminal trespassing, same date and town, $200 fine; criminal trespassing, same date and town, $200 fine.

Stephen Louis Verzoni, 65, of Fairfield, operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license — conditions restrictions May 23, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Charles Vieira, 69, of Fayette, operating under the influence Feb. 2, 2019, in Readfield, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Stephanie S. Wade, 26, of Fairfield, operating after registration suspended April 27, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Valerie J. Wells, 51, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 8, 2018, in Augusta, 10-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Benjamin J. Wheeler, 23, of Waterville, furnishing liquor to a minor April 25, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine.

Jana Wood, 66, of Corinth, passing stopped school bus May 7, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: